All MW3 equipment & Field Upgrades: Every confirmed Lethal & Tactical

Modern Warfare 3 introduces a few new equipment items you will want to familiarize yourself with before jumping into a match. Here is every Lethal, Tactical, and Field upgrade in MW3, so far.

Sometimes, it is easy to forget that you have Lethal and Tactical grenades at your disposal to help out during matches. But understanding how to clear out a room with a Flash Grenade or move between cover with Smoke Grenades could be a difference maker.

And it’s just as important to know when and where to use Field Upgrades. Whether that be putting a Trophy System down on an objective to protect teammates or putting down a Munitions Box to refill ammo, they are great for helping you in a pinch.

With that being said, let’s jump right into which equipment items players can expect to see in MW3.

All Lethal, Tactical, and Field Upgrade equipment items in MW3

Here is the full list of Lethal and Tacticals in Modern Warfare 3. It’s important to note that these are the only equipment items available in the beta, and there may be more come launch.

Tactical equipment

Flash Grenade: Blinds and deafens targets.

Blinds and deafens targets. Battle Rage: Experimental stimulant that gives you an adrenaline rush. Health regenerates quickly and Tactical Equipment is resisted.

Experimental stimulant that gives you an adrenaline rush. Health regenerates quickly and Tactical Equipment is resisted. EMD Grenade: Applies a tracking device to enemies hit, revealing them on your team’s minimap.

Applies a tracking device to enemies hit, revealing them on your team’s minimap. Smoke Grenade: Deploys a smoke screen that blocks vision and automated targeting systems.

Deploys a smoke screen that blocks vision and automated targeting systems. Scatter Drone: Throw a field of mines across a wide area that detonates when enemies come within range.

Lethal equipment

Frag Grenade: Cookable fragmentation grendade.

Cookable fragmentation grendade. Breacher Drone: Explosive drone that explodes in proximity to an enemy or impact.

Explosive drone that explodes in proximity to an enemy or impact. Semtex: Timed sticky grenade.

Timed sticky grenade. Thermobaric Grenade: Cookable grenade. Creates a large explosion that stuns, leaves a fiery residue, and increases the lethality of explosives for a period of time.

Field Upgrades

Trophy System: Deployable autonomous defense system that destroys up to three nearby pieces of equipment and projectiles.

Deployable autonomous defense system that destroys up to three nearby pieces of equipment and projectiles. Comm Scrambler: Disables communication with intel within its radius. Enemies will not be able to activate Killstreaks.

Disables communication with intel within its radius. Enemies will not be able to activate Killstreaks. Med Box: Deploy a box of medical supplies for you and your teammates.

Deploy a box of medical supplies for you and your teammates. Munitions Box: Deploys a box of ammo and equipment for you and your teammates.

Deploys a box of ammo and equipment for you and your teammates. A.C.S.: The Automated Computer Spike slowly captures points and temporarily hacks nearby enemy devices.

That’s everything we know about equipment items. For more, check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.