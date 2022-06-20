Abandoned Modern Warfare AR still dominates Warzone with insane TTK

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s AS Val can actually beat Warzone’s STG-44 and NZ-41 in terms of TTK, however, you’re really only able to use it in one game mode.

As the meta in Call of Duty: Warzone has become dominated by weapons from Vanguard, once-popular choices from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War have drastically slipped away.

Just as some content creators have proven, some of these old favorites are still rather viable – especially on Caldera – but their pick rates remain a shell of what they once were.

In the case of the AS Val – which has dominated in Warzone at times – it still has one of the best TTKs around, but the rifle is really only viable in one particular game mode these days.

Advertisement

The once-dominant AR was highlighted by Warzone guru Metaphor in his June 19 video, where he claimed the AS Val is still “overpowered” but isn’t being used.

As per Sym.GG stats, the YouTuber’s AS Val build – which does increase hip fire and close-quarters stats – has a better TTK than both of the meta loadouts for the STG-44 and NZ-41, but that does come with slightly slower movement speed all around.

According to Metaphor, the Modern Warfare rifle is still in that weird spot where it’s powerful but also not really viable outside of Solo games because of its smaller magazine capacity. “It’s a complete monster at close-range and it also has that just incredible TTK,” he added.

Advertisement

Best AS Val loadout for Warzone

Barrel : VLK 200mm Osa

: VLK 200mm Osa Laser : 5mw Laser

: 5mw Laser Stock : Stovl 6P30 Skelet

: Stovl 6P30 Skelet Magazine : 30-round mags

: 30-round mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Given that the AS Val is really only viable in solo games these days, its pick rate has dropped off a cliff compared to it once was. As per WZRanked, it now only has a 0.18 pick rate.

The Modern Warfare AR is unlikely to ever return to the top of the meta, but it’s a solid change of pace – if that’s what you’re looking for.