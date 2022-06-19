Underused Vanguard LMG is one of Warzone’s deadliest weapons ahead of Season 4

Want to break away from the meta in Call of Duty: Warzone? Well, there is a Vanguard LMG that barely anyone uses, but has proven to be rather deadly recently.

Over the last few seasons, Raven Software have been cleaning up the meta in Call of Duty: Warzone with some pretty big balancing changes and updates.

Since the start of Season 3, the battle royale’s meta has pretty much been taken over by weapons primarily from Call of Duty: Vanguard, though there are some viable options from Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare.

With complaints about things growing a little stale thanks to the dominance of the STG44 and NZ-41, players have been experimenting with some under-the-radar options – and it looks like they may have found one in the form of the Whitley LMG.

Yes, the Whitley is a part of the Vanguard arsenal of weapons, but it hasn’t found a solid spot in the meta like the Bren and MG42 have on occasion. Though, that might be set to change.

As per WZRanked stats, the LMG may only have a 0.04 pick rate in the battle royale right now, but it’s K/D and win ratio aren’t to be sniffed at. As of June 19, the Whitley has a 1.04 K/D ratio, and a 2.81 win rate, which is just outside the top 10 on both fronts.

While the pick rate shows it isn’t being used by the wider community, good players are clearly having success with it, given it’s solid K/D ratio and pretty impressive win rate.

Best Whitely LMG loadout for Warzone

Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Barrel : 28″ Gracey Mk.9

: 28″ Gracey Mk.9 Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Stock : CGC R4

: CGC R4 Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Magazine : .303 British 45-round mags

: .303 British 45-round mags Rear Grip : Rubber Grip

: Rubber Grip Perk 1 : Hardscope

: Hardscope Perk 2: Surplus

As we’ve seen previously, players have opted to use the Whitley as a long-range option, so you might be better suited using it on Caldera rather than the intimate setting of Rebirth Island.

With Season 4 on the horizon, we can expect another round of weapon changes, but who knows if the Whitley will be involved in any capacity. It sits in a unique spot, but don’t be shocked to players giving it a try.