Classic MW2 AR is ‘better than ever’ in Warzone but everyone has stopped using it

One of Call of Duty’s most iconic weapons is actually a meta option in Warzone again, but it’s been a bit overlooked in recent weeks.

With there being over 110 guns in Warzone these days, there are bound to be plenty of sleeper weapons. We’ve seen this recently with the likes of the Holger 26, Tempus Torrent, and MTZ-556 being highlighted by players as underrated options.

Some of these sleeper options are weapons that were dominant in earlier seasons and have been nerfed so much that they’ve fallen out of the meta, but have since received small buffs to bring them back into contention.

While the M16 hasn’t been completely gutted with nerfs, the JAK Patriot Conversion Kit version of it had fallen behind some others following the start of Season 4. However, Warzone guru WhosImmortal is bigging it up again.

“Even over ranger, up to 53 meters, it’s got technically the best TTK out of all of these (meta Assault Rifles) which is kind of unheard of for an MW2 weapon to be this competitive,” the YouTuber said in his June 19 video.

“Truly, as it stands right now, the M16 with the Aftermarket Part on it is better than it has ever been before, and it is more competitive than it’s ever been before.”

Muzzle: Casus Brake

Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

Magazine: 60-round mag

Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain

Conversion Kit: JAK Patriot

As WhosImmortal points out, the M16 has the second-best TTK of any of the meta ARs in fights up to 15 meters, as it sits just behind the BP50 at 670 ms.

From there, and to fights up to 25 meters, the M16 takes off with the same TTK as it doesn’t drop off until its next damage range – which is near 30 meters.

The iconic CoD weapon is clearly still a deadly pick in Season 4, and players should definitely be adding it back into their loadouts.