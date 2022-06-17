Forgotten Modern Warfare AR could be Warzone’s best all-round weapon

The Call of Duty: Warzone meta could be set to shift once again as there is a Modern Warfare assault rifle that has a case to be the best overall weapon, but no one is using it.

Over the last few months, the meta in Warzone has changed in a pretty huge way thanks to Raven Software’s wide array of weapon changes and balancing.

Some long-time favorites like the Kar98 and AK-47 have fallen by the wayside, with the likes of the STG44, NZ-41, and Type 100 taking over. Though, there is still plenty of room for experimenting and trying out some more under-the-radar options.

Advertisement

That has led some players to go back and try out weapons from Modern Warfare which, while lacking the same number of attachments as Vanguard guns, have some of the best TTKs around. And the FAL, which absolutely no one uses, may have the best of them all.

Warzone guru WhosImmortal highlighted the assault rifle in his June 15 video, noting how it has a 0.14 pick rate on WZRanked, but can be absolutely deadly in the right hands.

As the YouTuber shows, FAL has an excellent TTK at all ranges and beats out the likes of the BAR, Owen Gun, and Vargo at close range. While it lags behind the Type 100 just a little in close-range battles, the Modern Warfare AR really outshines the competition from beyond 20 meters.

Advertisement

The one caveat with the gun though is that because it’s a semi-auto, you do need a solid trigger finger to maximize its potential. It’s not an incredibly easy gun to use, but if you master it, you will see success as the YouTuber points out.

Best FAL meta loadout for Warzone

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : XRK Marksman

: XRK Marksman Laser : Tac Laser

: Tac Laser Ammunition : 30 round mags

: 30 round mags Perk: Sleight of Hand

As WhosImmortal notes, the use of Sleight of Hand is pretty key to this build, given it means you have an almost “instantaneous” reload time. “It’s just so powerful and high-risk, high-reward that it actually works better now than ever before with 300hp,” the YouTuber added.

Of course, with that high-risk, high-reward factor, plenty of players may choose to stay away from it and use something a little easier, but don’t be shocked if you run into more FAL users in the near future.