Underused MW3 rifle has one of Warzone’s best TTKs but there’s a catch

One of Modern Warfare 3’s most underused rifles actually has one of Warzone’s best Times to Kill, but there is also a pretty big catch to it.

Since the Season 4 Reloaded update for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, the battle royale’s meta has found itself in a state of flux. The update was designed to really hit the KAR98K and Superi 46 dominance, and while that has happened, they haven’t totally fallen away.

Several Modern Warfare 2 guns have gotten some love since the weapon balancing took effect, but it’s MW3 weapons that still rule the roost in the CoD battle royale.

When it comes to the new meta, the likes of the Holger 556 and MTZ-556 are currently leading the way, but they don’t necessarily have the best TTKs in the game like the much-slept-on KVD Enforcer. The rifle, which has been ignored for quite some time in Warzone, was highlighted by stats guru WhosImmortal in his July 8 video as being one of the deadliest guns around.

“The KVD Enforcer. At 34 meters, this has an 834 ms TTK, which is incredibly competitive and one of the best in-game for semi-auto guns and this thing also has a ridiculous damage range,” he said.

Timestamp of 6:50

Barrel: KAS-7 Integrated Suppressor

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Magazine: 20-round mag

Ammunition: 7.62x54mmr High Grain

The semi-auto nature of the rifle is part of the catch with the Enforcer. As WhosImmortal points out, that makes it a “high skill gap weapon” and not everyone is going to be a fan of that.

That is backed up by WZRanked stats, as the Marksman Rifle checks in as the 26th most popular gun right now.

A number of semi-auto rifles have, in the past, been highlighted as having top TTKs in Warzone but they never really dominate the meta like their stats suggest they should. So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens with the Enforcer.