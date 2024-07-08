MW3 AR that everyone hates actually has fastest TTK in Warzone

One of Modern Warfare 3’s most ignored assault rifles actually has the “best TTK” in Warzon, and there aren’t any funky tricks that you need to get it.

Over the last few weeks, the Warzone meta has undergone a fair amount of changes. The Season 4 Reloaded update put a big dent in the KAR98K and Superi 46 dominance, Modern Warfare 2 guns have got some love, and there are plenty of new guns in the mix – including some underrated options.

The likes of the Rapp H, STB 556, and M16 have all been highlighted as top options in the battle royale, and they’ve now been joined by the Sidewinder.

Article continues after ad

Yes, the assault rifle that everyone loves to hate, actually has one of the best Times to Kill in all of Warzone. That’s according to WhosImmortal, anyway, as he highlighted it once again.

“This thing, clearly, in its first damage range, which obviously you can extend out with certain attachments, clearly the best – it is significantly better than any other rifle,” the YouTuber said in his July 7 video, noting that you will have to be aiming down sight a lot of the time.

Article continues after ad

“Yeah, it falls off a little earlier but then mid-range, it’s super competitive and ultimately overtakes everything else and becomes the best TTK rifle in this group of them, which is considered to be the main meta rifles. Also, headshots on here? Crazy headshot multiplier!”

Article continues after ad

Muzzle: Tempus GH50

Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical grip

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Ammunition: 450 Huntsman High Grain

Magazine: 30-round drum

WhosImmortal added that the rifle has been meme’d a lot over the last few months, and it can be “awkward” to use, but “if you can land shots with it, you can put in some work.”

As the YouTuber notes, the Sidewinder has been laughed at forever, but it’s not a million miles away from the meta at the minute. And, it has started creeping up the WZRanked popularity charts too, sitting as the 25th most popular gun.

The AR should absolutely be used a bit more, so if you’ve got it leveled up enough, give it a chance.