WWE King & Queen of the Ring: Date, brackets, results, and more

The latest rendition of the King of the Ring — and Queen of the Ring — tournament is now under way in the WWE.

This year’s tournament began on the May 6 episode of Monday Night Raw and will continue until the premium live event on Saturday, May 25, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It marks the 23rd King of the Ring tournament in WWE history and the second version of the Queen of the Ring tournament, which debuted in 2021, also in Saudi Arabia.

The men’s field this year is littered with former world champions, including the likes of Sheamus, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Rey Mysterio.

As for the women, there is no shortage of contenders for the crown. Natalya and Iyo Sky both represent the Raw brand in the tournament as former world champions.

Here is everything you need to know about the ongoing King and Queen of the Ring tournament.

Contents

What is the King & Queen of the Ring tournament?

The King of the Ring was first introduced in 1985 as a non-televised event that put some of the best wrestlers against each other in a tournament-style, last-man-standing format.

That remained the case until 1993, when the WWE capitalized on the tournament’s growing popularity by giving it its own pay-per-view card.

The King of the Ring PPV was considered on the same tier as the company’s “big four” events — Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series — until it briefly disappeared from WWE programming in 2002.

It returned in 2006, though the tournament was held across multiple episodes of SmackDown and culminated in a final match at that year’s Judgment Day PPV rather than its own event.

After two underwhelming tournaments in 2008 and 2010, both held as special episodes of Monday Night Raw, it once again went on hiatus.

The tournament popped back up in 2015 for a one-off appearance, as the company used it as a way to promote the recently formed WWE Network.

Then, in 2021, with a more prominent focus on the women’s division, WWE introduced the first-ever female version of the tournament — Queen of the Ring, originally known as the Queen’s Crown.

Upon the success of the 2021 installment, WWE announced its intention to bring back the King of the Ring as well. It was officially rebranded as King and Queen of the Ring ahead of the 2024 event.

When is WWE’s King & Queen of the Ring?

The King and Queen of the Ring tournament began on the May 6 episode of Monday Night Raw and will conclude at the May 25 premium live event.

Round Date First Round May 6-12 Quarterfinals May 13-19 Semifinals May 20-24 Finals May 25

The first three rounds of the tournament take place on Raw, SmackDown, and WWE Live. Then, the two remaining superstars in the men’s and women’s divisions — one each from Raw and SmackDown — will duke it out at the May 25 King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

Event ET PT GMT 2024 King & Queen of the Ring Noon 9 AM 5 PM

Where is the King & Queen of the Ring tournament?

The inaugural King and Queen of the Ring PLE will take place at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. This event marks the 11th partnership between WWE and Saudi Arabia after the company brought two PLEs to the country in 2023.

How can I watch King and Queen of the Ring?

The King and Queen of the Ring will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States, but it requires a premium or premium-plus subscription to access. Internationally, the tournament will be available to viewers on the WWE Network.

Brackets and live results

Monday Night Raw Bracket (Men’s)

First Round Matchups Results Gunther vs Sheamus Gunther wins via submission Ilja Dragunov vs Ricochet Dragunov wins via pinfall Jey Uso vs Finn Bálor Uso wins via pinfall Kofi Kingston vs Rey Mysterio TBD

Gunther will face the winner of the Kingston vs Mysterio matchup next, while Uso and Dragunov are already locked in for a quarterfinal duel on the May 13 episode of Monday Night Raw.

Friday Night SmackDown Bracket (Men’s)

Quarterfinals Matchups Results AJ Styles vs Randy Orton TBD Baron Corbin vs Carmelo Hayes TBD LA Knight vs Santos Escobar TBD Angelo Dawkins vs Tama Tonga TBD

Monday Night Raw Bracket (Women’s)

Quarterfinals Matchups Results Iyo Sky vs Natalya Sky wins via pinfall Dakota Kai vs Lyra Valkyria Valkyria wins via pinfall Ivy Nile vs Zoey Stark Stark wins via pinfall Zelina Vega vs Shayna Baszler TBD

Valkyria will challenge Stark in a quarterfinal showdown on the May 13 episode of Raw, while Iyo Sky awaits the winner of the upcoming Vega vs Baszler matchup.

Friday Night SmackDown Bracket (Women’s)

WWE has not announced the women’s first round matchups for the May 10 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Who has won King of the Ring before?

Professional wrestling legend Bret Hart is the only two-time winner in the event’s history, having won the 1991 and 1993 King of the Ring tournaments.

Other notable winners from the 1990s include ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Triple H, as both superstars used this crowning achievement to propel them to main event status.

Kurt Angle, Edge, and Brock Lesnar won the first three tournaments of the 2000s, also using the King of the Ring victory to elevate their standing on the card.

Booker T’s 2006 victory opened the door for a new ‘King Booker’ persona, which would follow the WWE Hall of Famer for the remainder of his time as an in-ring talent.

Xavier Woods is the most recent King of the Ring, having won the event in 2021 in an instant classic with Finn Bálor. He won’t have a chance to defend the crown, as Woods was left out of this year’s tournament.