Jake Paul says KSI will “never” fight him despite agreeing to 2023 superfight

Jake Paul claims that his longtime rival KSI will “never” actually fight him despite the fact the pair have seemingly agreed to a boxing match in 2023.

While influencer boxing events have made a resurgence over the last year or so, there is still one massive fight that has yet to happen: KSI vs Jake Paul.

The longtime rivals seemed to be on a collision course after KSI beat Logan back in 2019, but the Brit and Jake have gone in different directions since then. KSI has taken a break from fighting, while Jake has been taking on professional athletes from different backgrounds.

After a social media back-and-forth on August 8, where Jake offered to step in as a replacement for Alex Wassabi, the pair clearly agreed to fight in 2023, but Jake doesn’t believe that will actually happen.

Jake Paul thinks KSI superfight won’t actually happen

During the pair’s brutal Twitter exchange, Jake stated that if KSI admitted that Jake was the better boxer of the two, they’d actually fight – and make it happen at a packed-out Wembley Stadium.

That request was met and Jake agreed to the “winner take all” bout, but ahead of KSI’s double fight night on August 27, Jake doesn’t believe that his rival will hold up his end of the deal.

“KSI will never fight me. That is obvious and I’m ok with it,” Jake tweeted on August 26. “He is trying to hype his exhibition fights.”

If the pair didn’t fight, it would be a pretty hefty blow to fans that have gotten excited about a potential clash after all these years.

As of writing, KSI has yet to respond to Jake’s post, but provided he wins his fights against both Swarmz and Luis Pineda, we’ll probably see a response. So, we’ll just have to wait until post-fight time.