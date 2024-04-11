Jake Paul wants big rule change for Mike Tyson fight as fake rules spread

Jake Paul has revealed that he and Mike Tyson are hoping a big rule change is made for their fight as a number of fake rules and claims have been spreading online.

When Jake Paul first stepped into the world of professional boxing, there were many detractors and doubters about his fights. However, he always had the support of ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

The former Heavyweight king has heaped plenty of praise on Jake, and his brother Logan, for stepping into the ring. That sparked rumors that the ‘Problem Child’ and ‘Iron’ Mike would fight, and that will become a reality in the summer as they meet in Dallas, Texas, live on Netflix.

Article continues after ad

Given the age and weight difference between the two, there have been plenty of rumors about different rules for the fight. Some have claimed that they’ll wear head guards and heavier boxing gloves so that neither of them will feel the punches.

Article continues after ad

It has also been confirmed that, as of now, the fight will be an exhibition. However, Jake and Mike want that to be changed so that the clash will count on both of their professional records.

“There’s been so much misinformation. Mike and I want this to be a pro fight, full-face shots. We’re submitting that request to the commission. It’s an all-out war,” the YouTuber-turned-boxer told FOX News.

Article continues after ad

“There’s been all these fake videos about not being able to hit each other, big gloves, and it’s all fake news.”

Timestamp of 4:25

As per USA Today, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, Tyson will have to pass an electroencephalogram (EEG) and an electrocardiogram (EKG) before they will make the fight a professional contest.

It remains to be seen if that’ll be the case, however.