Jake Paul hits back at “absurd” Mike Tyson boxing rules circulating social media

Jake Paul is hitting back at the wild rumors about the rules for his upcoming boxing match with Mike Tyson this summer, calling the alleged guidelines totally “absurd.”

Jake Paul is gearing up to face off against boxing legend Mike Tyson this summer in a special live event that will be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

News of the match exploded on social media earlier this month, sparking a debate about who will end up winning and why Jake continues to challenge older fighters… but other rumors also cropped up about the supposed rules of their upcoming bout.

For example, a TikTok uploaded by creator ‘More Pickem Petey’ claimed Paul would be required to wear headgear like an “amateur boxer,” while Mike Tyson wouldn’t wear any.

That’s not all; Petey made another wild claim that Jake would be able to “tag in” his older brother, Logan Paul, if he was gassing out — something Jake dismissed as “absurd.”

“It’s so sad that millions of people believe that,” he said in a March 21 podcast episode. “It’s f*cking absurd. First of all, obviously, none of that’s true… They’re so f*cking stupid. Anyone who believes that sh*t should not be allowed to vote.”

“It’s sad. We live in a f*cked up world. Humans are getting more and more stupid every single day. It’s crazy, bro.”

(Topic begins at 20:50)

Paul’s business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, similarly debunked any rumors that headgear would be used in the bout.

“Unequivocally there is no headgear for Paul vs Tyson,” he reportedly posted on Instagram. “Haters spreading fake news but it won’t stop the 10’s of millions of views.”

However, other rumors claiming that the two will use heavier boxing gloves have yet to be confirmed or denied, and whether or not the bout will be officially sanctioned is also still up in the air at the time of writing.