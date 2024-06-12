Jake Paul admits he’s “nervous” for Mike Tyson fight in failed lie detector test

YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul failed a lie detector test when his big brother, Logan, asked if he thinks he’ll actually beat Mike Tyson in their November bout.

Jake Paul’s boxing match against the legendary Mike Tyson has been moved from July to November 2024 after the 57-year-old fighter suffered an ulcer flare-up during a flight in May.

Despite his opponent’s age and the added benefit of getting some extra prep time, it doesn’t look like ‘The Problem Child’ is confident that he’ll actually send his older opponent to the canvas.

Jake linked up with his older brother, Logan, for a lie detector test on his YouTube channel, where his big bro asked him the big question hanging over everyone’s heads: does Jake actually think he has a shot at beating Mike Tyson?

Although Jake answered “yes,” the lie detector determined his answer to be false, which gave Logan quite a shock.

“I’m nervous,” Jake admitted with a nervous laugh. “It’s gonna be tough. Can we cut? It’s hot.”

(Topic begins at 5:06)

In typical Jake Paul fashion, he inserted a plug for his new line of men’s hygiene products, completely derailing the rest of the video — but that wasn’t the only question the test determined that Jake lied about.

Logan also asked Jake if it bothered him that he had more followers on social media. Although Jake claimed it didn’t, the test found that response to be a lie.

“You’re the older brother,” Jake said. “You’re supposed to have more.”

“Bro, who cares?” Logan replied.

“Not me, obviously!” Jake joked.

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul recently unveiled his ‘W’ line of men’s body care products.

Ever since their bout was moved to November, concern has been mounting that the fight will eventually end up getting scrapped completely. As such, Jake has received a lineup of potential opponents who are willing to step in the ring with him — including his own brother.

Even Jake’s fierce, long-term rival KSI has levied a “final” offer to face off with the younger Paul brother, suggesting a date of May 2025.

While there’s been no word yet on if Jake will accept KSI’s request and finally put their beef to rest, it’s clear that he’s got no shortage of potential opponents waiting in the wings if the fight with Tyson doesn’t end up working out.