Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson could be canceled over Tyson’s age

The hype around the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson superfight may have started bubbling away, but the clash is in danger of being canceled if Tyson fails one big medical check in the build-up.

While plenty of boxers, both current and retired, have blasted Jake Paul’s move into the world of combat sports, Mike Tyson has always been on board. The former heavyweight king has spoken glowingly about the Paul brothers’ involvement with boxing time and time again.

It got to a point where Tyson even stated he was open to fighting Jake at some point. That idea may have been laughed off by many in the past, but it will be a reality come July, as the pair are set to square off live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Well, that is if all things go to plan. ‘Iron’ Mike still has a few hurdles to overcome, and that includes medical tests for fighters over the age of 36.

According to USA Today’s talks with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, the 57-year-old will have to pass an electroencephalogram (EEG) and an electrocardiogram (EKG) before they will sanction the fight as a professional contest.

If Tyson was to fail those tests then the fight could go ahead, but only as an exhibition. That would prompt other rule changes, including heavier gloves and shorter rounds.

A switch to an exhibition would likely cause issues for the promoters too, given they’re eager to bill it as a professional contest. That is where the cancellation fears come into play, especially as Tyson’s side could be requested to undergo further testing.

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul will face off against boxing legend Mike Tyson live on Netflix on July 20.

As it stands, a decision is pending from the TDLR, and they have time given that the fight isn’t happening until mid-summer.

Jake has already said that he doesn’t fear being knocked out by Tyson, claiming he has an “iron chin.” The ‘Problem Child’ has also “guaranteed” that he’ll outwork the heavyweight legend on his way to a win too.