Ex-boxing champ explains why Mike Tyson will KO Jake Paul amid new rules

Michael Gwilliam
jake paul vs mike tysonNetflix

Jake Paul agreeing to fight Mike Tyson in a professionally sanctioned boxing match was a grave mistake, according to a former world champion.

The long-awaited return to the ring for Mike Tyson is scheduled to take place on July 20, and after weeks of debate, it was confirmed that his bout with Jake Paul will be a professional one.

The fight’s rules were also revealed as consisting of eight 2-minute rounds, no headgear, and knockouts will be permitted.

While some may think this would favor the young upstart in Jake Paul, ex-world champ and boxing analyst Timothy Bradley believes Mike Tyson will benefit greatly from the match being a sanctioned professional fight.

“Mike Tyson, knock his ass out, baby! It can happen. Two minutes is going to favor Mike Tyson… banging him to the body, hitting him with power shots,” the former champ told Marca.

Instagram/Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson is making his boxing return on July 20.

“He has the potential to knock this man out. The power is the last thing to leave you. Two minutes, that’s all it takes to knock Disney boy the hell out!”

‘Iron Mike’ has already showcased his training regime in viral videos, indicating that he still has a ton of power behind his punches. Tyson has also been forced to give up marijuana in the lead-up to the match because weed remains on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s banned substances list.

Should Mike Tyson KO Jake Paul, it would be the first time he ever hit the mat in his career. ‘The Problem Child’ is currently 9-1 and has secured six wins via KO. His only defeat came in the form of a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in 2023.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s match will also be the first-ever live boxing event on Netflix, with the bout scheduled to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

