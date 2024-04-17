Mike Tyson forced to make major life change to legally fight Jake Paul

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has been forced to make a significant lifestyle change to legally fight Jake Paul later this summer in Texas.

On July 20, influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul will battle a 58-year-old ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson in Netflix’s first-ever live boxing event but the former champ has had to give up marijuana because of where the fight is taking place.

Mike Tyson’s weed use is quite well-known, having smoked during every episode of his ‘Hotboxin’ podcast. The legendary fighter even sells his own ear-shaped edibles that pay homage to him biting off Evander Holyfield’s ear in 1997.

However, Tyson is being forced to give up the green, because marijuana is on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s banned substances list. As a result, if he were to smoke before the match, a positive drug test would result in a fine and a 90-day suspension.

Plus, if Mike were to defeat Paul, the result would be changed from a victory to a “no contest,” something that the returning fighter doesn’t want.

“He only stopped as a means of following all of the rules,” Tyson’s publicist explained to USA Today. “He is still a strong advocate for the medicinal benefits of cannabis for his personal well-being and others like him.”

The random drug tests only happen the day of a fight and take at least a week for results to come back, so there’s no risk of the fight not happening, but there’s another interesting wrinkle to account for.

While both Jake and Mike want the rules changed so the clash will count on their professional records, at the moment, the bout is slated to be an exhibition and if that policy remains, then Tyson’s decision to give up weed could be all for not.

Tyson has taken drugs before his prior fights, including his 2020 scrap with Roy Jones Jr. We’ll have to see if staying Mary Jane-free pays dividends or if it affects the iconic boxer before his long-awaited return to the ring.