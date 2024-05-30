Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson rule changes slammed as “disgrace” to boxing

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s fight has been labeled a “disgrace” after it was announced that the pair will wear 14 ounce gloves and fight across two-minute rounds.

Paul vs Tyson has been officially confirmed as a professional fight, meaning that the result will go on both fighter’s records.

Neither ‘Iron Mike‘ nor ‘The Problem Child‘ will wear headgear and knockouts are allowed. The fight will consist of eight two-minute rounds, with Tyson and Paul wearing 14 ounce gloves.

And it is the last two points that have led to former world cruiserweight champion, Tony Bellew, take issue with the bout.

“It’s got 14-ounce gloves and you’re fighting two-minute rounds. What the f*** is going on? Who’s commissioned that and who’s approving that? That idiot Jake Paul just wants to be on Mike Tyson’s record. I mean, it is f*****g insane,” Bellew told Ace Odds.

“I know what Mike’s doing. Mike doesn’t give a s*** anymore, and I understand why he doesn’t give a s*** about his record, but how are you passing this?”

“Mike Tyson’s whole career has been fought over three-minute rounds,” he continued. “How is he allowing a two-minute round bout to go on his professional record? The women’s code is over two-minute rounds, not the men’s.

“So why is a bout over two-minute rounds being deemed as a professional bout? It’s a disgrace. It’s an absolute p*** take.”

Tyson, 57, suffered a shock medical emergency which sparked concerns as to whether the fight would indeed go ahead or not.

However, the man 30 years Paul’s senior, has put any fears of the contest being called off to rest, after he confirmed that he was back to 100%, something that he claimed he he does not need to be at in order to beat his opponent.

It has also been alleged that Tyson could earn less money if he KOs Paul inside the first round, as the fight continues to divide opinion.

The fight will be streamed live on Netflix, taking place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL‘s Dallas Cowboys.

A mouth-watering $2 million VIP ticket package has already been revealed, ahead of their official sale on Thursday, May 16 at 12pm ET.

