Mike Tyson reveals Jake Paul fight is an exhibition in bizarre confirmation of rules

Mike Tyson has revealed his fight with Jake Paul will be an exhibition, rather than a professionally licensed fight.

But in a bizarre confirmation of the rules during an interview with Fox News, Tyson has insisted both men are treating the contest as a “fight”, suggesting he is “scared to death” about returning to the ring.

“Iron Mike”, a former world heavyweight champion, will look to roll back the years when he faces the “Problem Child” in the ring at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of NFL side the Dallas Cowboys.

The July 20 show will be the first live boxing broadcast on Netflix, in a fight that is going to have lucrative financial rewards for both fighters.

However, despite criticism of the event, given the 30-year age disparity, Tyson insists money is not a motivating factor behind taking the fight against the YouTube star, who holds a 9-1 record in the ring.

“He has come a long way from YouTubing,” Tyson told Fox News.

“Listen, I have seen a YouTuber at 16 doing weird dances – that is not the guy I am going to be fighting. This guy is going to come, he is going to try and hurt me, which I am accustomed to and his going to be greatly mistaken.

“I will do just that (teach Paul a lesson) but dislike him? No. I do not have any grudges against him. He is beautiful. This is from my point of view of grabbing glory. Never money, only glory. I would never risk my health for money.”

Tyson then confirmed the fight will be an exhibition but denied the fighters will be wearing protective head gear, as had previously been reported.

The 57-year-old, who hasn’t fought since a 2020 exhibition with Roy Jones Jr, or professionally since 2005, also admitted to feeling nervous right now but claims he will be “invincible” come fight night.

“Not true at all,” Tyson replied when asked if the fighters would be wearing protective head gear.

“This is called an exhibition but if you look up exhibition, you will not see any of the laws we are fighting under. This is a fight.

“I have a weird personality but I don’t think it is weird though. Whatever I am afraid to do, I do it. I was scared for the Roy (Jones Jr) fight but I said let’s do it.

“Anything I am afraid of, I confront it. Right now, I am scared to death. But as the fight gets closer, I get less nervous because it becomes reality, and in reality, I am invincible.”