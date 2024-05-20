Ebanie Bridges will fight Paige Vanzant on one condition amid Misfits boxing rumors

Ebanie Bridges will be the “first to call out” Paige Vanzant, should the former UFC star beat Elle Brooke at this weekend’s Misfits X Series 15 card in Houston, Texas.

Bridges, who is a former boxing world champion, is considering a move into influencer boxing after not being able to secure another fight in the professional ranks since losing her world title to Miyo Yoshida in December 2023.

The 37-year-old has trained alongside Misfits Boxing star, Brooke, and is rooting for her to win at the NRG Arena on Saturday.

However, should Brooke not emerge victorious, Bridges admits she would be interest in a fight with former UFC star, Vanzant herself.

“Obviously, I want Elle to win. But, at the same time, if she loses it means I will be the first one calling out Paige,” Bridges told Lord Ping.

“I can’t say there is even a little bit of me that hopes Paige wins because I do really want Elle to win.

“If Elle wins, it is going to be so big for her and she is such a beautiful soul. People don’t understand; she works so hard, she trains once or twice a day, plus she does all of her content.

“She does all of her TikTok stuff, she does all of her OnlyFans stuff and it is constant content creation and I have no idea how she does it. She is a grafter man, I have to respect her for doing it.

“I couldn’t do it because I struggle to keep on top of my content, it’s really not easy to combine content creation with boxing. After finishing training, you just want to go home and sleep because you’re dieting – you don’t want to go out and put on a face and act. Nothing but respect for that girl.

“But, if Paige does win, I’ll be getting in there to show you how it’s done.”

The “Blonde Bomber”, who boasts a 9-2 record in the professional ranks, is a social media sensation away from the boxing ring and has over 863,000 followers on Instagram, as well as over 357,000 followers on X.

As such, Bridges – who has also done promotional work for Conor McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout brand – could quite easily make the transition to influencer boxing like Tommy Fury did successfully last year.

With no offers imminently on the table, Bridges admits it is something which could interest her as she looks towards her next fight.

“Money talks. It’s that simple,” Bridges added, while speaking to Online Slots.

“I’m at an age where I’ve been a world champion, you can’t take that away from me. I’ve got my belt over there.

“Obviously I’d like to get more belts. I’d like to get my belt back, but if that’s not happening and boxing can’t make that happen, then if someone can offer me some more money then I’ll go where the money is.

“It’s one or the other. If I had a choice between a world title fight and a lot more money, I’d probably still go for the world title fight because I want to win a world title. But if I’m not even getting that option then yeah, sure, give me the money.”

For more influencer boxing matches taking place this year, be sure to check out our hub to stay tuned to all the best fights.