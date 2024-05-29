Elle Brooke next fight: Misfits champion set for Paige VanZant rematch

Elle Brooke’s next fight is set to see her take on Paige VanZant as the pair head for a rematch following their split decision draw at Misfits Boxing X Series 015.

Brooke and VanZant fought their way to a draw when they headlined the last Misfits event in Houston, Texas on May 25.

The Brit retained her status as middleweight champion, but the die-hard Man City fan will no doubt be eager to set the record straight and prove that she is the better fighter.

Here is all you need to know about Brooke’s next fight as a rematch with VanZant starts to take shape.

Elle Brooke next fight

Brooke and VanZant are both set for a rematch in London in August this year following their split decision draw at Misfits X Series 015.

Misfits Boxing co-founder Mams Taylor said: “We’re going to see them back in the ring in the UK. Elle came out here on Paige’s turf now Paige is going to return the favor now in the UK.

“It was decided in that very ring moments after the announcement of it being a draw. They both want it. Let’s run it back.”

After the fight, Brooke said: “I was just saying to Paige, we now get a big money rematch. This is perfect,” while VanZant took to social media as she posted,”Rematch. August. O2 Arena.”

Elle Brooke boxing record

Brooke’s boxing record stands at 4-1-1: four wins, one defeat and one draw across her six fights so far.

Only Jully Poca, our number one ranked pound for pound boxer on the influencer scene, has managed to get the better of Brooke inside the boxing ring.

She has defeated AJ Bunker (twice), Faith Ordway and Aleksandra Daniel (Ms Danielka) on her way to claiming Misfits Boxing’s middleweight crown.

Despite not getting the win over VanZant, the draw ensured that she retained her status as champion at 125 pounds.

How Brooke vs VanZant unfolded

Brooke got off to a blistering start when the pair met in Texas on Saturday, May 25.

VanZant, a former UFC fighter making her Misfits debut, was on the backfoot from the start. The American was rocked by a big right hand from the Brit as she hit the canvas inside the first round.

Unfortunately for Brooke, she was not able to build on her momentum and bring the fight to an early end. VanZant recovered and forced the bout to go the distance, where the judges ruled the contest as a draw after five intense rounds of action.

