Women’s influencer boxing pound for pound rankings: Poca and Brooke dominate

The fact that influencer boxing has its own pound for pound rankings is a testament to its growth as both a sport and a business. But only one fighter can come out on top, and with the likes of Jully Poca and Elle Brooke both aiming to be the best, it is a very competitive list.

Influencer boxing has taken off in the past five years. What was once dismissed as just another attempt to create more content, has become a beast of its own with millions tuning in worldwide to catch the latest fight.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at the best influencers making waves on the boxing scene and put them in our very own pound for pound rankings.

Women’s pound for pound influencer boxing rankings

5. Nikki Hru (3-0)

The Misfits Boxing women’s lightweight champion, Nikki Hru has beaten both Brooklyn Barwick and Alexia Grace by unanimous decision as she quickly asserted her dominance at 112 pounds.

A fight with AJ Bunker could be up next for Hru after the pair got into a war or words following her win over Grace. Watch this space.

4. Alaena Vampira (2-1)

As will prove to be a common theme on this list, Vampira’s sole loss has come at the hands of Jully Poca.

She has beaten both Lindsay Flanders and Fangs on her way to a 2-1 record, with an upcoming fight against LOZA on the Elle Brooke vs Paige VanZant undercard to remind the world of her talent.

3. 6ar6ie6 (2-1)

A unanimous decision defeat to Jully Poca at Misfits X Series 14 stands as 6ar6ie6’s only blemish on her boxing record.

Having previously beaten Emily Brooke and Whitney Johns, working with the likes of Malik Scott and Deontay Wilder – ‘Barbie’ has made other sit up and take notice of her inside the ring.

2. Elle Brooke (4-1)

With only one defeat to her name, Elle Brooke slots in at number two on this list. She has beaten AJ Bunker (twice), but was unable to get past Jully Poca when they met in July 2023.

With a highly anticipated bout against Paige VanZant on the horizon, Brooke has proved herself as a serious fighter and a worthy number two spot in the rankings.

1. Jully Poca (4-0)

Coming in at number one on our list is the undefeated women’s cruiserweight Misfits Boxing champion, Jully Poca.

The Brazilian has beaten the likes of Brooke, Vampira and 6ar6ie6 on her way to 4-0 and has shown no signs of giving up her crown anytime soon.

For all the biggest results and upcoming fights this year, check out Dexerto’s 2024 boxing schedule.

