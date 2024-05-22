Paige VanZant fight record: Elle Brooke next up as Misfits Boxing X Series 15 headliner

Paige VanZant and Elle Brooke will go toe-to-toe as the headline fight for Misfits Boxing’s X Series 15 on Saturday, May 25. Ahead of the bout, we’ve taken a look at VanZant’s fight record in full and the opponents she has faced along the way.

Brooke (4-1) and VanZant will headline the latest Misfits card as the American looks to take the women’s middleweight champion off the Brit this weekend.

VanZant, a former UFC and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) star, will be hoping that her near-decade long career in fighting will show when she and Brooke touch gloves in Houston, Texas.

Paige VanZant overall fight record

VanZant boasts an 8-5-0 record from her six-year career in the UFC. Her brief foray into the world of bare knuckle boxing was not as successful for the 30-year-old, as she finished with a 0-2 record from her two fights in the BKFC.

Paige VanZant UFC record in full

VanZant quickly emerged as a potential superstar for UFC with a flurry of early victories to kickstart her career.

However, a combination of poor form and injuries would derail her momentum in the octagon. After making her debut in the sport in 2014, she would bow out with defeat in 2020 as she bid farewell to the promotion on the undercard of Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi.

Her resume is nothing to be sniffed at, however, as her 2015 clash with Rose Namajunas (‘Thug Rose’) would prove, fighting someone who went on to become a future champion.

WIN: vs Kailin Curran, November 22, 2014. KO/TKO (Punches).



WIN: vs Felice Herrig, April 18, 2015. Unanimous decision.



WIN: vs Alex Chambers, September 5, 2015. Submission (Armbar).



LOSS: vs Rose Namajunas, December 10, 2015. Submission (Rear Naked Choke).



WIN: vs Bec Rawlings, August 27, 2016. KO/TKO (Kick).



LOSS: vs Michelle Waterson-Gomez, December 17, 2016. Submission (Rear Naked Choke).



LOSS: vs Jessica-Rose Clark, January 14, 2018. Unanimous decision.



WIN: vs Rachael Ostovich, January 19, 2019. Submission (Armbar).



LOSS: vs Amanda Ribas, July 11, 2020. Submission (Armbar).

Bare knuckle boxing record in full

After leaving the UFC in 2020, VanZant signed a multi-million deal with BKFC. However, things have not gone according to plan for the American since her debut in 2021.

She has lost both her fights to Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich (who she had previously defeated in the octagon) and has not fought in the ring for nearly three years.

VanZant was due to fight in London in 2022, but her fight against Charisa Sigala got pulled at the last minute.

LOSS: vs Britain Hart, February 5, 2021. Unanimous decision.



LOSS: vs Rachael Ostovich, July 23, 2021. Unanimous decision.

Should VanZant get the better of Brooke, her next fight could already be waiting in the wings. Ebanie Bridges – good friends with UFC star Conor McGregor – has said that she will fight the American and show her “how it is done” if the two go head-to-head.

