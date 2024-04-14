SportsBoxing

Who is Amadeusz Ferrari? Salt Papi’s next opponent at Misfits X Series 14

Hunter Haas
Amadeusz Ferrari looks to earn victory against Salt Papi during an upcoming Misfits PPVYouTube: Fame MMA; YouTube: SALT PAPI

Amadeusz “Ferrari” Roślik, an experienced combat sports fighter, aims to extend Nathaniel “Salt Papi” Bustamante’s two-fight losing streak at Misfits X Series 14.

Salt Papi is a world-famous TikToker, evidenced by his 5.4 million followers and videos that consistently fetch millions upon millions of views.

Salt Papi will face arguably his toughest challenger yet when he stands across from combat sports veteran Amadeusz Ferrari.

With the two scheduled to battle it out on May 11 at the Misfits X Series 14 boxing card, here is everything you need to know about Ferrari.

Contents

Who is Amadeusz Ferrari?

Ferrari is a former Fame MMA standout who earned acclaim for his powerful striking. He has four career mixed martial arts wins via knockout.

What is Amadeusz Ferrari’s career MMA record?

As an MMA fighter, Ferrari holds a career 6-5 record. His most recent victory came via unanimous decision against Kacper Bloński at Fame 18.

Ferrari has another decision victory under his belt, but the other four MMA wins all came via knockout — specifically from punches.

Has Ferrari ever boxed professionally?

Yes. Ferrari has two career boxing matches. He lost to Adrian Polański in March 2022 but bounced back in September 2023 with a victory against Kornel Regel.

Ferrari also has experience in kickboxing, with one official match on his resume — a loss to Maksymilian Wiewiórka. His last two fights have come in the form of exhibition kickboxing.

Why Ferrari vs Salt Papi promises excitement

Ferrari’s trademark power and Salt Papi’s eagerness to chase knockouts undoubtedly make for an exciting matchup that should feature fireworks early and often.

Although Ferrari has experience in the ring, his fight vs. Salt Papi is his first real foray into influencer boxing.

For more influencer boxing matches taking place this year, including the upcoming bout between Salt Papi and Ferrari, be sure to check out our hub on Dexerto for the latest news.

