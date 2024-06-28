Mike Perry accuses Jake Paul of taking steroids ahead of July boxing clash

Jake Paul is set to make his return to the ring against former UFC fighter Mike Perry, and he’s already accusing the influencer of taking steroids before their match.

Mike Tyson was originally set to battle Jake Paul on July 20, but the 57-year-old was forced to postpone his fight after suffering an ulcer flare-up. Mike Perry stepped up as a replacement, fresh off a 5-0 record in bare-knuckle fighting.

During a June 21 appearance on the Overdogs Podcast, Perry was asked about what kind of drug testing the fight would have, with host Ice Bagz joking that Jake was ‘running hot’ – a side-effect of taking steroids.

(Topic begins at 10:25)

“Well, he’s gotta be hot. If he went from, you know, 210, if he really did go to 230, he had to use something. He had to use something to get there,” Perry replied.

“I don’t know how the testing is going to be. They may test me and not test him. That’s fine. I feel like, I’ve fought people who are on it. I know I’ve trained with people who are on the juice. You know, it is what it is. You can test me any day of the week. I eat chicken and steak, and I eat rice, and I train, and I just love to fight. So, it’s just more of a mentality thing for me.”

Perry isn’t the first fighter to accuse Paul of taking steroids. Two of Jake’s previous opponents, Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz, made similar remarks, both of which ‘The Problem Child’ denied.

Jake Paul’s alleged steroid use was called into question during a lie detector test experiment he did with his brother. Logan, when he was asked about rumors of taking performance-enhancing drugs.

“If taking Viagra counts, then yes. It’s performance-enhancing, brother,” Jake joked originally before answering the question with a firm “no.” His answer was deemed truthful.