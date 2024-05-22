Former world champion accuses Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson of being a “fix”

Mike Tyson, left, and Jake Paul, right, pose for photos during a news conference promoting their upcoming boxing bout, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. The fight is schedule for July 20. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson has been accused of being a “fix” by former world champion Carl Froch.

‘The Cobra’, who is a three-time world super-middleweight champion, has been outspoken in his criticism of Paul’s ability in the past and has not held back on his views over his mega fight with Tyson.

Paul, 27, will take on Tyson, 57, who his thirty years older than him, in a professional fight at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, July 20, live on Netflix.

Both fighters are expected to be paid handsomely for the bout, but critics have slammed Paul, who boasts a 9-1 record, for fighting Tyson, who was last a world champion in 1996 and hasn’t fought professionally since 2005.

As such, some experts and fighters have aired their concerns over Tyson’s welfare in the fight, with former heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder even suggesting he could end up in a coma.

However, Froch doesn’t share those concerns and has even suggested the fight will be scripted as part of the contract, so that Paul wins and continues on his boxing career.

“I’m not worried about Mike Tyson, Jake Paul cannot fight. None of his knockouts are legitimate,” Froch told Lord Ping.

“His knockouts were against opponents who didn’t know what they were doing. He’s f****** useless; his technique, style, balance, offence, defence, the way he sets up his punches – he cannot fight.

“Mike is going to be absolutely fine. I think Wilder saying Mike is at risk of a coma is over exaggerated, Wilder is getting carried away and giving Jake more credit than he’s worth. I even give Mike a chance of winning, but Jake’s youth will defeat father time.

“I think there will be a script as a part of the contract. This is a fix. Mike will be taking his time like he did against Roy Jones, not trying to hit or hurt Jake, because that’s how the Roy fight went.

“I think he’s getting paid well, and the script will be: take your time, don’t do anything silly.”

