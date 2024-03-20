Mike Tyson’s trainer addresses brain damage concerns ahead of Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson’s trainer, Rafael Cordeiro, has dismissed fears concerning the boxing legend’s health ahead of his fight with Jake Paul.

Tyson, 58, will go head-to-head with Paul on July, 20. The fight will be streamed live on Netflix, taking place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL‘s Dallas Cowboys.

Tyson is coming out of retirement for the fight and was recently warned by a doctor that he risks suffering from brain damage if he steps back into the ring.

Yet Cordeiro has now downplayed any concerns regarding the bout being irresponsible, insisting that Tyson is already in amazing shape.

Mike Tyson brain damage fears vs Jake Paul dismissed

“I believe we don’t have to be concerned about it. We’re talking about a two-time world champion,” he told The MMA Hour.

“The guy didn’t have 20 fights in two years, he knows how to fight. He’s fought against the best guys in the world. When he steps inside the ring he knows what to do. It’s not something new for Mike, and this fight is no different.”

Turning his attention to the fight itself, Cordeiro has no doubt in his mind over what the outcome will be.

“He works hard every single day to go in there and try to knock Jake out from the beginning to the end,” he added.

“This is his style, nobody has [to] teach Mike Tyson how to fight. He’s going to prove that in July. You can see fire in his eyes when he trains, and he will never give less than that. I truly believe it is going to be a great show.

“Mike is going to step into the ring as the old Mike Tyson, and he’s going to try and knock out Jake from the beginning to the end.”

Addressing any concerns that fans may have about the 58-year-old’s fitness, Cordeiro believes that supporters will be in for a treat when Tyson enters the ring.

“He’s already in shape and we’ve started doing rounds. It’s amazing to see him hitting mitts, Mike is a monster. I can guarantee Mike will touch Jake and lets see how Jake reacts to that.

“With all due respect, he’s a good kid… but he hasn’t faced anyone who is a legend in the sport. We are talking about one of the most popular people in the world.”