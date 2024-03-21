Eddie Hearn slams Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson “freak show”

Eddie Hearn has labeled Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson as a “freak show”, admitting that he will wait and see who is on the undercard before deciding whether to watch the fight or not.

Tyson, 57, will take on Paul, 27, on July, 20. The fight will be streamed live on Netflix, taking place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL‘s Dallas Cowboys.

Tyson Fury has claimed that the bout is “fantastic for boxing“, as the Gypsy King shared his support for the fight.

Yet Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Hearn, has now given a scathing assessment of the upcoming fight as he refused to hold back in his critique of the contest.

Eddie Hearn: Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson a “freak show”

“It’s difficult, you know my opinion, I’ve given interviews on it before,” Hearn told the Stomping Ground’s YouTube channel.

“But if you say anything negative, you’re a hater. I get the event. I know what people want to see. They want to see freak shows. And that’s what it is, it’s a freak show.

Topic starts at 15:40.

“It’ll do really well. People will tune in. But it’s not for everyone. If you grew up watching Mike Tyson and he’s one of your greatest fighters of all-time, the last thing you want to do is see him get back in the ring at 58-years-old [when the fight takes place on July, 20] and lose to Jake Paul.

“The general consensus from the casual audience is ‘Oh that’s a bit of a freak show, I’ll watch that’. Who knows what’s going to be on the card, maybe it’s a great night of boxing, we’ll see.”

Asked whether he will watch the fight, Hearn replied: “We’ll see. We’ll see what’s on the undercard. I don’t know.”