Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson tickets offer fans jaw-dropping $2million VIP experience

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson tickets will include a $2million VIP package that allows fans to meet both fighters, sleep in overnight luxury at a penthouse suite and watch the action unfold from first row floor seats.

Over 120,000 fans have signed up for pre-sale access to Paul vs Tyson, with the fight officially going on sale on Thursday, May 16 at 12pm ET.

Alongside general sale tickets, there will be four tiers of VIP packages, including the mouth-watering MVP Owner’s Experience that will be sold to the tune of $2m.

The MVP Owner’s Experience package includes:

Two ringside apron seats (owner’s seats), as well as four first row floor seats and four second row floor seats

Exclusive stadium arrival

Security and escort during the night

A photo with Paul and Tyson in the locker room before the fight

Gloves signed by both fighters

A private green room with an open bar and all-inclusive food

A picture in the ring after the fight

Two-night luxury accommodation for 10 guests, including a penthouse suite

VIP lounge access and seating for the main events during fight week

The Contender Package, Champion Package and Ringside VVIP Package are the other tiers that fans can purchase for those wanting more luxury than a general sale ticket, but not willing to fork out $2m on the MVP Owner’s Package.

Article continues after ad

Jake Paul (L) will take on Mike Tyson (R) on July, 20 (Netflix)

The Ringside VVIP Package includes:

Floor seating in the first two rows on fight night

Fast-track stadium entrance with private transportation to the fight

Hospitality access with an open bar and all-inclusive food

Meet and greet appearances from current and former boxing legends and celebrities

A picture in the ring after the fight

VIP lounge access and seating for the main events during fight week

A boxing glove signed by Paul and Tyson

The Champion Package includes:

Floor seating in rows two to four on fight night

VIP parking and fast track stadium entrance

Hospitality access with an open bar and all-inclusive food

Meet and greet appearances from current and former boxing legends and celebrities

A picture in the ring after the fight

VIP lounge access and seating for the main events during fight week

The Contender Package includes:

Article continues after ad

Floor seating in rows four to six on fight night

VIP parking and fast track stadium entrance

Hospitality access with an open bar and all-inclusive food

VIP lounge access and seating for the main events during fight week

“Paul vs Tyson and Taylor vs Serrano 2 represents a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon, spanning six generations of fans, that warrants ticketing options for every fan,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of MVP.

Tyson, 57, will take on Paul, 27, on July, 20. The fight will be streamed live on Netflix, taking place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL‘s Dallas Cowboys.

The fight has divided opinion in the boxing world. Tyson Fury has insisted that the bout is “fantastic for boxing,” while Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, dubbed it a “freak show.”

Article continues after ad

Some of the biggest concerns surrounding the fight are over the 30-year age gap between the pair, with fears touted by some that Tyson could potentially suffer major injuries during the bout.

But Tyson’s trainer, Rafael Cordeiro, has dismissed fears concerning the boxing legend’s health, insisting that the 57-year-old is in great shape.