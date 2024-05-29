Mike Tyson contract claim suggests he could lose money if he KOs Jake Paul

Former world champion Carl Froch has claimed rules in the fight’s contract could see Mike Tyson receive less money if he knocks out Jake Paul in the first round of their fight on July 20, live on Netflix.

Froch, a former super-middleweight world champion, has raised concerns over the contract in place between the Paul and Tyson and the ramifications it might have for the fight.

“From what I’m hearing with the contracts, allegedly, he gets paid less if he wins in round one, Tyson, or if he gets a knockout, he gets paid even less,” he told Safebettingsites.co.uk.

“There’s restrictions in his contract based on how he wins. I don’t know if it’s been confirmed, but I’ve read somewhere that there’s a clause in his contract that means he’s going to earn less money if he goes out there and destroys Jake Paul. Because that’s Mike Tyson’s chance, isn’t it?

X: Carl Froch/Jake Paul Carl Froch (L) and Jake Paul (R)

“Comes out, still got all of his power, still got his punching power, still feels strong, can still throw a few decent punches, but his fitness and cardiovascular endurance are pretty much gone, his reflexes are shot to bits, he’s got no real timing, he can’t extend and he hasn’t got the speed to land shots.”

“So the best chance Mike Tyson’s got is to get on Jake Paul or Jake Paul tries to grab hold of him and push him off, manhandle him and smash him on the side of the head,” Froch continued.

“Mike Tyson has got a chance early on at the start of the fight if he connects, so I reckon Jake Paul is a massive favourite in a shambles of an exhibition, which I think shouldn’t be happening.”

While Froch’s claims remain unsubstantiated, preparations for the fight are ramping up as we get closer to the July 20 fight date.

Tyson, 57, suffered a shock medical emergency which sparked concerns as to whether the fight would indeed go ahead or not.

However, the man 30 years Paul’s senior, has put any fears of the contest being called off to rest, after he confirmed that he was back to 100%, something that he claimed he he does not need to be at in order to beat ‘The Problem Child’.

This is not the first time that Froch has spoken out over the pair’s fight. ‘The Cobra’ has already suggested that the fight is a “fix”, claiming that the bout is set to follow a script.

The fight will be streamed live on Netflix, taking place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL‘s Dallas Cowboys.

A mouth-watering $2 million VIP ticket package has already been revealed, ahead of their official sale on Thursday, May 16 at 12pm ET.

The fight has divided opinion in the boxing world. Tyson Fury has insisted that the bout is “fantastic for boxing,” while Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, dubbed it a “freak show.”

Some of the biggest concerns surrounding the fight are over the 30-year age gap between the pair, with fears touted by some that Tyson could potentially suffer major injuries during the bout.

But Tyson’s trainer, Rafael Cordeiro, has dismissed fears concerning the boxing legend’s health, insisting that the 57-year-old is in great shape.

For all the biggest results and upcoming fights this year, check out Dexerto’s 2024 boxing schedule.