Best Kompakt 92 loadout in Black Ops 6: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Kompact 92 is a ferocious SMG in Black Ops 6, but you’ll need the right loadout and perks if you want to get the best out of it.

When it comes to close-range gunfights, few weapons can match the TTK of the Kompact 92. It has the best fire rate in its class, but to maximize its numbers in multiplayer you’re going to need to keep its recoil under control.

With this in mind, here’s the best Kompact 92 loadout in Black Ops 6, complete with the meta attachments you need for the ideal class.

Best BO6 Kompakt 92 loadout

Muzzle : Suppressor

: Suppressor Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag 1

: Extended Mag 1 Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

The most important attachment when putting together the best Kompakt 92 is the Verticle Foregrip, as this drastically buffs the SMG’s recoil control and makes it much easier to handle. Then, the Long Barrel makes it more effective at mid-range, while the Supressor ensures you never appear on the minimap.

As mentioned before, this weapon has an unbelievable fire rate, so you’re likely to chew through ammo very quickly. So, Extended Mag 1 is recommended to increase the size of each clip without sacrificing too much mobility, but you could go for Extended Mag 2 if you can deal with the slower aiming speeds.

Finally, landing the first shot is absolutely crucial, so we recommend the Quickdraw Grip to make the ADS speed faster. With this combination of attachments, the Kompakt 92 retains all of its strengths while some of its rougher edges are smoothed out.

Best Kompakt 92 class: Perks & Equipment

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Perk 1: Ninja

Ninja Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Perk Greed : Ghost

: Ghost Specialty: Recon

Recon Lethal: Frag

Frag Tactical: Flashbang

Flashbang Field Upgrade: Assault Pack

The best loadout is nothing without Perks and Equipment, and the Perk Greed Wildcard is an ideal place to start. This allows you to run four Perks in total instead of the regular three, starting with Ninja to make your movement much quieter.

Then, Tracker lets you see the footsteps and enemy players, giving you the upper hand while you hunt them down. Mobility is also key here, so Double Time increases the speed and duration of your tactical sprint.

Finally, for the additional Perk, you can run Ghost to stay off the enemy radar and unlock the Recon Combat Speciality to ping enemies through walls every time you respawn.

In terms of equipment, the classic Frag is perfect for quickly clearing rooms, while the Flashbang can disorientate enemies before you kill them. Ammo might be an issue too after a few kills, but you can refill instantly with the help of the Assault Pack.

Kompakt 92 pros and cons

Pros Cons Best-in-class fire rate High recoil Rapid TTK Low damage at mid-range

The Kompact 92 is a solid SMG in Black Ops 6, mostly because the game’s maps are well-suited for close-range weapons. On the smallest arenas like Babylon, this gun can absolutely melt through enemies faster than virtually any of its rivals.

However, while it’s a beast at close range, it does have a significant damage drop-off and is difficult to control at mid-range. So on the larger maps especially, you might find yourself outgunned by other SMGs or Assault Rifles.

But if you play to its strengths and stick to close-quarters engagements, then the Kompact 92 can kill at speeds that few can match.

How to unlock Kompakt 92

All you have to do to unlock the Kompact 92 is reach Level 49, making this one of the last guns you’ll unlock. So, it’ll take you a few hours of grinding multiplayer matches to level up and earn enough XP and if you decide to Prestige right away you’ll lose it just six ranks later.

However, you could use your permanent unlock to carry the SMG over even after your progress has reset.

Best Kompakt 92 alternatives in BO6

If the Kompakt 92 isn’t quite cutting it for you in Black Ops 6, the Jackal PDW is arguably the best SMG in the game right now, thanks to its impressive TTK and range. The Tanto .22 is also a solid pick, which makes up for its slow fire rate with a best-in-class damage range.

For more ways to improve your game in Black Ops 6, check out the best controller settings and how to maximize your audio. You can also take a look at all the Dark Ops challenges you need to complete.