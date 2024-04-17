GamingBaldur's Gate

Hasbro reveals early plans for Baldur’s Gate 4

Daniel Appleford
A screenshot from the game Baldur's Gate 3Larian Studios

This is a cause for celebration!

Hasbro executives have revealed they are already searching for a new studio to produce the next title in the Baldur’s Gate franchise.

Less than a month after news of Larian Studios announced it was moving on from Dungeons & Dragons following Baldur’s Gate 3 to explore new ventures, Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have assured fans they are already seeking out a studio to make Baldur’s Gate 4.

Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy and Licensing for Hasbro, Eugene Evans spoke to PC Gamer about the future of Baldur’s Gate. In the interview, he emphasized ensuring the franchise receives the same level of care as it did with Larian.

“We’re now talking to lots of partners and being approached by a lot of partners who are embracing the challenge of, what does the future of the Baldur’s Gate franchise look like?” said Evans.

There was a 25-year gap between the release of Baldur’s Gate 2 to 3, which Evans addresses in the interview. He says that Hasbro hopes that there is a quicker turnaround this time. However, this does not mean that the team will be rushing into the next title.

As Evans explained, “We’re going to take our time and find the right partner, the right approach, and the right product that could represent the future of Baldur’s Gate. We take that very, very seriously, as we do with all of our decisions around our portfolio. We don’t rush into decisions as to who to partner with on products or what products we should be considering.”

Evans didn’t reveal the names of any studios that could be taking on the challenge in the future. Whoever it is has their work cut out for them, though, as they’ll have to follow up Larian’s massive success with Baldur’s Gate 3.

