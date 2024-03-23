Larian Studios CEO confident about company’s future beyond Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke has said that the strategy shift away from Baldur’s Gate in the company’s future was “the right thing for Larian.”

The news that Larian Studios will not be making any additional games or content within the Baldur’s Gate franchise was met with general dismay from players. Larian was widely praised for their vision and delivery of the RPG, and amassed a significant amount of goodwill from the community as a result.

However, it was announced that the Baldur’s Gate IP will return to Wizards of the Coast, while Larian moves onto other projects in the future. Vincke said that the studio is still focused on updating Baldur’s Gate 3, a commitment that has brought consistent new content and bug fixes to the game.

On Twitter, Vincke said: “Counter expectations but I’ve never been more sure about a strategy shift. This is the right thing for Larian.

“I understand there will be disappointment because people fell in love with what we created but it was a story with a beginning, middle and an end and it doesn’t need more.

“The team has grown a lot during Baldur’s Gate 3 and I think you can be very excited for what that growth means for our next game.”

While many players were disappointed by the news, some were more neutral on it, and called on the community to see the brighter side.

One player on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit told others to “stop doomposting”, saying: “They will make other games, and they will probably be good, because people at Larian have good heads on their shoulders.

“Baldu’s Gate 3 isn’t good because it’s a DnD property, it’s good because of Larian. Literally the best lesson about art I learned watching movies throughout my life is to completely disregard the franchise of the movie and look at who’s directing it.”