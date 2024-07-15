Larian Studios head Swen Vincke revealed that Baldur’s Gate 3’s success at awards shows actually caused problems for the developer, leading to an unexpected impact on its next projects.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has won big at recent awards shows, taking home the top prizes at The Game Awards, the British Academy Games Awards, and many others.

However, according to Vincke, there is such a thing as too much success. In an interview with Edge (shared by GamesRadar), the CEO and game director revealed that Baldur’s Gate 3’s award show wins actually caused problems for the studio.

“It affects development – there’s a lot of [awards shows]. This has been a real problem,” he said.

To handle the number of accolades Baldur’s Gate 3 was receiving, Larian began sending “rotating teams” to awards shows to mitigate the impact on the studio’s day-to-day work.

Vincke and Larian are clearly grateful for the game’s success and all of the awards they’ve received, saying “it’s great that you have a moment of celebration … [awards shows are] important, and we really appreciate it.”

However, he also called the process “surprisingly draining on the soul” and said “we’ve all been more emotional because we can’t get closure. And you want to have closure at the end of a project.”

This is far from the first time Vincke has alluded to a desire to move past Baldur’s Gate 3. He previously called a May 2024 appearance at the Digital Dragons Conference “one of the last times I talk about BG3 development,” citing a desire to “focus on new things.”

Additionally, Larian confirmed back in March 2024 that it is done with the Dungeons & Dragons IP and will not be making BG3 DLC or Baldur’s Gate 4.

As for what Vincke and his team are up to, we do know Larian is working on two games, which it calls “very ambitious RPGs” – though we probably won’t hear about either one anytime soon.