Larian boss says Baldur’s Gate 3 has Easter egg for next game

Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke revealed the game contains at least one Easter egg for Larian Studios’ unannounced next game, which has players trying to figure out what the hint could be.

Vincke, who is also the founder and CEO of Larian, teased the Easter egg in a Future Games Show interview after being asked if there’s anything in Baldur’s Gate 3 that players haven’t found yet.

“One of the writers told me that she put something in there that was talking about our next game,” he said. Vincke also revealed that Larian did the same thing with Divinity Original Sin 2, saying “We put in references to BG3 [in DOS2] and nobody found them – at least that I’m aware.”

Vincke talks about the tease starting at 4:34

So far, Larian has been tight-lipped on its post-Baldur’s Gate 3 plans. All we know right now is that the studio is working on “two very ambitious RPGs,” neither of which is Baldur’s Gate 4.

Unsurprisingly, Baldur’s Gate 3 players reacted to Vincke’s challenge by combing through Baldur’s Gate 3 for hints and looking back at Divinity Original Sin 2 to see the kinds of hints Larian has previously slipped past fans.

One Reddit user asked the community if they’d found “any absurd easter eggs that [don’t] make any sense” which could be subtly references to Larian’s next project, calling it “a scavenger hunt [to] find Sven’s clues.”

Some (jokingly or otherwise) suggested the game could have something to do with rope or eels, citing the prevalence of the former and a random in-game book called Jake’s Encyclopaedia of Eels.

Still, others were more skeptical of the search given how subtle Divinity Original Sin 2’s references to Baldur’s Gate 3 were. An example is the character Tarquin referencing a “mysterious race from another world – beings that feed on minds” called Gustavchen, a nod to the mind flayers and BG3’s codename, Project Gustav.

DOS2 also included items called Mind Maggots, which fans think could be a reference to BG3’s illithid tadpoles.

This precedent had some doubting that Larian’s hints this time around will be any clearer without context, with one commenter saying, “I would’ve been hard-pressed to understand what those clues meant without BG3 being released.”

While it may not get the results players hope for, the search for the Easter egg Vincke teased should help tide Baldur’s Gate 3 players over until Larian is eventually ready to share what it has in store.