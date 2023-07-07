Is Baldur’s Gate 3 early access worth it?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is nearly here after 3 years in early access – but is it worth trying the early access or waiting until it fully releases? Here’s a bit of help with that tricky decision.

Many games are starting their lives in early access, garnering an audience and releasing regular updates based on what that community thinks. Baldur’s Gate 3 is no different. Now, around three years after its early access launch, we’re facing the game’s release. Many players are now looking to either purchase the game when it’s fully released or grab it while it’s still in early access.

Article continues after ad

So, with the bonuses in mind, should you get Baldur’s Gate 3 while it’s still in early access to get a headstart on the game, or do you wait until it’s out in August? Here’s a little help, including what’s in the early access version and whether you should get it.

What’s in Baldur’s Gate 3 early access?

Larian Studios

The Baldur’s Gate 3 early access has years of content under its belt, meaning those looking to pick up the game now will have plenty to explore. Below, we’ve listed what you can expect to see in the game’s early access:

Article continues after ad

Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3 (25-35 hours of content)

Nine races

11 Classes

24 Subclasses

Fully active multiplayer capabilities

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 worth it in early access?

So, with all those elements present in Baldur’s Gate 3 early access, it’s not uncommon to wonder whether getting it early is worth it. That decision requires a longer answer, with it becoming important for you to assess what you’re looking to gain from the early access and whether it’s worth doing.

First of all, it’s worth noting that Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in early access since October 2020. The features, design, and gameplay within have been meticulously polished and provide you with around 30 hours worth of gameplay. It’s filled with beautiful cinematic scenes, and enough unique characters to engross you into every battle and interaction.

Article continues after ad

On top of this, the many races, classes, subclasses, and feats for you to try out when creating a character allow for a unique run every time. It’s perfect for those a little unsure regarding which build they want to commit to when the game fully releases. Sure, it may be a little overwhelming initially, but early access gives players the chance to explore these features at their own pace, and get a sense of the best builds when leveling up fully in the main game.

Lastly, and perhaps the sway for many players, if you own the early access, which comes in at the same price as it would be when it fully releases, then you get access to all the pre-order bonuses. This grants exclusive cosmetics, a digital Artbook, a digital soundtrack, character sheets, bonuses for your characters, and much more. Given the game’s the same price no matter what, if you want to get access to those bonuses, then there’s no harm in grabbing it early, even if you don’t play it much.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

On the other hand, if you’re not too interested in the early access rewards then trying out the game early could be reletively futile.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This is primarily because your character’s level will be capped at level 5 until the game fully releases. This can be pretty frustrating for those looking to test out their characters and see what works and what doesn’t as you’ll never get far enough to try those powerful builds or get a taste of the tougher monsters.

Article continues after ad

Also, as it has been with every version released to early access, you’ll have to start your character and the story all over again when the game comes out in August. Stripping you of all your feats, chosen design, loot, and progress in the story. This can be extremely frustrating, especially if you’re purchasing the early access so close to its release date and don’t have the time to dedicate at another 30 hours to exploring the game fully.

Moreover, while the price consistency works well as an argument to purchase Baldur’s Gate 3 before its fully release date, the fact that it stays the same also works as an argument to leave it until it’s out. The only element you’ll be losing out on is the pre-order bonus, which is futile if you’re not interested in grabbing those.

Article continues after ad

Lastly, it’s worth remembering that the game is still in early access, even if it’s been in there for years now. That means it’s still a little buggy, and you can still face crashes, texture issues, and glitches which for some, can ruin the immersive experience they’re looking for in the final game.

Should you get Baldur’s Gate 3 in early access?

Ultimately, it’s up to you. If you want to try out the earlier patches, get those pre-order rewards and test out all the classes and races before the full game comes out, then you should definitely grab Baldur’s Gate 3 in early access. However, if the idea of your character being reset and you having to start again doesn’t appeal to you or you don’t really care about the rewards, then it’s likely worth leaving it and waiting until the beginning of August.

Article continues after ad

While waiting for the game to release or for it to download, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 PC requirements | Baldur’s gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? |