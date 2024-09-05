Baldur’s Gate 3 players convinced one companion is game’s “biggest mistake”

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have been left frustrated over one companion that you can only recruit late in the game and after a major quest.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has various companions, each with their own distinct personalities that make them memorable. While that’s the case, not all of them are getting equal amounts of attention, according to the community.

The problem with certain companions in the game is that some of them lack content, while the others simply take too long before you can recruit them. With Halsin, you’ll need to wait until you finish a significant quest in Act 2.

Article continues after ad

Minsc, on the other hand, requires you to keep Jaheira alive and find him in a specific location in Baldur’s Gate. With so many hoops to go through to get him to join your camp, one user in a Reddit thread has claimed that Minsc being available in Act 3 is the game’s biggest mistake – to which many players agreed.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios Minsc comes with an adorable miniature giant space hamster named Boo in Baldur’s Gate 3.

“Yep, it’s really silly. And unless you make a beeline for his quest, you get him so late in Act 3 that it’s not even worth the time to level him up and fit him in, even if you are willing to replace someone,” commented one user.

Article continues after ad

Another user explained: “Recruiting companions so late in a game always kind of sucks. They’re fine as characters, but it’s harder to build a run around them because you’ve already played half or more of the game without them.”

Meanwhile, one user said: “Not only at Act 3, but you need to complete a big chunk of it as well. I am sure he has to have many lines for Act 3 that most of us will never hear.”

Article continues after ad

“I recruited Minsc.. and then right after, it was just one quest and the end of the game. Wtf man,” one chimed in. Some players in the comments even claimed that he’d be better off not being a recruitable companion in the first place due to the circumstances.

Article continues after ad

The game’s Act 3 is already incredibly massive. With so many buildings and hidden locations to explore, it’s so easy to get overwhelmed by all the quests and miss out on Minsc. And that’s assuming your Moonrise Tower raid went well, as you need Jaheira alive to recruit him.