Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets stamp of approval from Baldur’s Gate 3 dev

Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s embargo has lifted and a Baldur’s Gate 3 developer has given their own micro-review.

It’s no secret that BioWare needed a win after the less-than-stellar launches of Anthem and Mass Effect: Andromeda. The controversial lead-up to Dragon Age: The Veilguard had many unsure they’d get it.

We had a chance to preview the game for seven hours prior to its release and what we experienced blew us away. 63 hours with the full build didn’t do anything to dull that sensation and our review calls the game ‘worth the 10-year wait’.

Reviews for the title are trending positively and it looks as if BioWare may have clawed itself back from the brink. To add a feather to its cap, Baldur’s Gate 3 Publishing Director Adam ‘Cromwelp’ Douse has vouched for Dragon Age: The Veilguard which is a massive point in its favor.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past year or so, you’ll know that Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most successful RPGs of all time. A major contributing factor to its popularity is its memorable cast of companions and narrative scope. So, if you’re making a character-driven RPG like Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you can’t get a better endorsement than someone like Adam Douse’s.

“You may be wondering ‘Is this a game compatible with my experience during BG3?’” Douse posited to his audience on X (formerly Twitter). “The answer is yes. It is to a heavy, 9 season long show what a well-made, character-driven, binge-worthy Netflix series is.”

The Baldur’s Gate 3 dev sounded off on Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s narrative, combat, and companions’ calling the title “the first Dragon Age game that truly knows what it wants to be”.

High praise from someone involved in their own landmark RPG. Of course, Dragon Age: The Veilguard won’t be in the hands of players everywhere until October 31, 2024, and it remains to be seen whether the general public will receive it as well as those with review access.