Baldur’s Gate 3 player creates army of spiders in their party

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has revealed how to create a party composed of twelve monstrous spiders, which they can use to take on the perils of the Forgotten Realms.

Baldur’s Gate 3 lets players unleash the power of nature on their foes, be it through a Druid’s primal magic or with the Ranger befriending the animals in the game world and teaming up with them against monsters.

While animals might not seem like powerful allies against Mind Flayers or dragons, they can surprise you with how strong they can be. The Druid’s Wild Shape ability is a great example, with their bear form allowing them to tear through foes easily.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s also possible to wield the power of arachnids and insects, and while these might seem even weaker than regular animals, they can still decimate enemy monsters through their sheer numbers and ravenous hunger.

Larian Studios Wow man, look at all these bugs…

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player created a mini spider army for their party

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has uploaded a video demonstrating their unique party, which consists of twelve different spiders. This might seem like the work of a Baldur’s Gate 3 mod, but it’s actually possible using class abilities.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Level 3 beastmaster, use Ranger’s Companion and Find familiar to summon 2 spiders.” The OP explained when asked about their method, “Multiclass to druid, 2 levels, to use Wild Shape: Spider, do this with every party member, and you have 12 spiders.”

Article continues after ad

This method does allow you to unleash a horde of spiders, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll have an incredibly powerful party. While the group would have the advantage in action economy, the individual characters would be quite weak, especially further into the game.

Article continues after ad

Then again, a spider-focused party would make for an amusing challenge run. Baldur’s Gate 3 players are obsessed with conquering Honour Mode in unusual ways, so the Lolth-approved arachnid army would be a fun one.

The beauty of Baldur’s Gate 3 is that it allows players to tackle its quests in strange ways. Obliterating the Goblin Camp or the Druid Grove with a posse of arachnids is the kind of thing most games wouldn’t allow, but in Baldur’s Gate 3, the devs are practically egging you on to do it.

Article continues after ad