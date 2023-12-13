Baldur’s Gate 3 player reveals strategy for beating powerful boss

Baldur’s Gate 3 is quite intense when it comes to enemies and bosses that you have to fight in the game. One such boss that you will come across is Cazador. However, one player has devised an interesting strategy to deal with this enemy.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an intense game when it comes to combat. Even though it is turn-based, boss fights can become extremely engaging because of the multiple aspects you have to consider.

One such challenging boss you will come across is Cazador. As it happens, one player has come up with an exciting and innovative way to deal with the boss which makes the fight a cakewalk.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player discusses strategy to defeat powerful boss

The discussion surrounding the Cazador fight was started by a Reddit user nevermore-exe. The player commented, “In the Cazador fight, instead of the cutscene where he captures Astarion, casting a spell like flame strike then shooting him with a bow removes the scene entirely.”

They continued, “So instead of having a missing party member and a few turns to stop the ritual and save the spawn, you now have unlimited turns and a full party.” The idea gained the attention of other players and sparked discussion within the community.

One such user mentioned, “Just so you know, if Astarion gets too close to Cazador during the fight, the cutscene will trigger and the ritual start. Keep the spawn away at all time.” Another user chimed, “First time around I kept Astarion far away from Cazador and opted to Silence/Entangle/Daylight him and his goonies.”

One player commented, “The Blood of Lathander trivialises that fight.” Lastly, a user claimed, “I just cast sunlight? Or whatever the spell is called that makes it daylight in an area before the fight.”

Therefore, it seems like the idea that the owner of the original post came up with is not unique and there are other ways through which it can be achieved. However, it was still an interesting method which further sheds light on the depth of Baldur’s Gate 3 as a game.