Baldur’s Gate 3 community shares tips to get through “hardest part” of Act 2

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have shared some viable ways to get through this particular “hardest part” of Act 2.

There’s a point in Baldur’s Gate 3 where players are tasked to assault the Moonrise Towers. The thing is, according to one player in a Reddit thread, the real challenge here isn’t exactly making your way to defeat the enemies.

Rather, it’s dealing with Jaheira, a character you’ll come across, offering you her help. Despite her good intentions to help you out, the player claimed that she does not make good decisions, leaving the player having to keep her from killing herself.

While that may sound devastating, other players quickly flooded the comments, sharing how this kind of situation can be dealt with.

One user suggested that the OP make her join their party and then enter through the side entrance instead of the front door, claiming that it’s a “perfect bottleneck.”

Alternatively, the OP can opt to kill everyone in Moonrise before doing the Shar dungeon starting from the top floor. “It spares you the long, tedious battle. Start with the half-orc lady first,” they wrote.

Another user admitted that they resorted to using the dimension door to “teleport her all the way out of Moonrise” and “over the bridge by the waypoint.”

Because of that, their character managed to get out of combat and ran back to the fight quickly while she “didn’t know wtf to do” and “stayed outside long enough” for the player to “finish the fight inside.”

Meanwhile, another user suggested: “Recruit. Her. Put her outside and skip her turns if you have to. Experienced players will use Call Lightning so she can get 10 blasts at the most and still keep in the back.”

Whether or not players would like to keep Jaheira alive is their choice. However, it’s worth knowing that she can be an important character in Act 3, as you need her to unlock a certain party member.

