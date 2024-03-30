Baldur’s Gate 3 Easter Egg tells the tale of a D&D legend

Baldur’s Gate 3 is paying homage to one of the deadliest monsters in the Dungeons and Dragons universe and the man that dared to fight it.

Built in the universe of D&D, Baldur’s Gate has lore around every corner. The most recent addition to this was found by a player roaming through one of the areas in Act 3.

A knocked-over grave can be found when exploring in Act 3. When approaching the grave, text will appear on the screen that reads out the epitaph of the person buried there.

“Flandro ‘Tarrasque-Biter’ Grassley – The hunter hunted, the biter bit.”

For those not familiar with the Tarrasque, it is a Godzilla-like creature found in D&D. Covered in spikes with large horns, the Tarrasque isn’t to be messed with — something that makes the feat of even attempting to bite the creature all the more heroic.

Article continues after ad

The story of Flandro Grassley isn’t present in the main storyline of Baldur’s Gate, but the Easter Egg is still impressive nonetheless.

Article continues after ad

Something that other fans of the franchise were also fascinated with based on comments underneath the Reddit post where it was discovered.

“To be honest, I am quite impressed he managed to get as far as his epitaph implies.” said one commenter.

Another comment was made about an interaction later on in Act 3. Tav and their companions are faced with a spider. If interacted with multiple times, can result in your Tav licking the spider’s blood.

Article continues after ad

To which Gale will reply with “Stop licking the damn thing!” Which sparked players to compare similarities between the spider and the Tarrasque.

“Stop biting the damn thing!” joked another user.

Whether this grave and epitaph means that Baldur’s Gate will soon have its own Tarrasque is unknown, although the idea of bringing the creature into the universe is still a cool addition.