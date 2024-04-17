Baldur’s Gate 3’s Circus battle has secret wholesome dialogue with animals

The Circus fight in Baldur’s Gate 3 has animals that can act as allies or enemies, but they also have some secret dialogue for those with the power to speak to them.

In Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3, you can visit the Circus of the Last Days, where a fight with a doppelganger pretending to be Dribbles the Clown will occur. Like everything in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll have multiple ways to overcome this challenge.

The enemies in this encounter will free circus animals and use them to their advantage, including a dinosaur named Crimson. The player can keep Crimson out of the fight by breaking the lock on its cage, preventing it from being unleashed.

If you use the Speak with Animals spell to communicate with Crimson, you’ll unlock a wholesome dialogue scene where it thanks you for keeping it out of the fight. This is because the doppelganger had been starving it, and if Crimson had been freed, it may have attacked the circus members.

It’s also possible to feed Crimson before the battle, which will also placate it and prevent it from joining the fight in the Circus.

As pointed out in a thread on the game’s subreddit, this dialogue option offers a wholesome resolution to a storyline that many players can easily miss, as it’s possible to kill Crimson before talking to it, or you might not have the means to cast the Speak with Animal spell while at the Circus.

The developers, Larian Studios, put a stunning amount of work into the animal conversations, offering a glimpse at the hidden natural world that’s occurring around the players at all times.

The fact that you can talk to a chill dinosaur (after it has been fed) is one of the many little touches that makes Baldur’s Gate 3 so special. It’s these little moments that are keeping fans engaged nearly a year later, as it has a story that keeps on giving.