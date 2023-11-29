Baldur’s Gate 3 players say one side-quest is best left uncompleted

There are many, many quests available in Baldur’s Gate 3, but players seem to agree that one Act 3 side-quest should remain unfinished.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game with lots for players to do. Its three acts are packed with main and side-quests that add to its world and story while allowing players to unlock unique items.

However, it’s not possible to access everything in a single playthrough. Some quests are arguably not worth finishing either.

One Act 3 side-quest in particular stands out for being frustrating to complete, giving an underwhelming reward, and actually having some negative gameplay repercussions if finished.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players say they’re never doing the Dribbles the Clown quest again

The quest in question is “Find Dribbles the Clown,” which players unlock after reaching the Circus of The Last Days. It’s a particularly gruesome task, as it involves locating seven pieces of Dribbles the Clown’s dismembered corpse and bringing them back to circus ringleader Lucretious to be revived.

As players have noted, finding all of Dribbles’ pieces can be incredibly frustrating. “I’m on my 3rd runthrough and still haven’t figured out where all his damn parts are,” said one player.

“By the hells, this is the opposite of a clown car. How much area can be covered by one clown,” joked another.

Not helping the situation is the fact that Dribbles is pretty heavy. As one player complained, “HIS F***** BODY IS LIKE 400 POUNDS.”

On top of all of that, the reward for completing “Find Dribbles the Clown” isn’t really worth it for many players. Upon returning all of Dribbles, Lucretious give you the very rare Spellmight Gloves which, when equipped, let you take a -5 penalty to the attack roll when casting a spell to deal an extra 1d8 damage.

The extra damage can be helpful, but it comes at a risk, and since it doesn’t apply to Magic Missile (following Patch 4) or spells that require saving throws, some builds may not find much use for them.

Making the quest even less appealing is the fact that, once completed, the circus will pack up and leave. This means losing access to its vendors, which are generally more valuable than the gloves.

“My reward was losing my dye vendor,” lamented one player, who also said, “I’m never doing that quest again.”

Considering those who do want the Spellmight Gloves can simply steal them from Lucretious, it seems there’s really no upside to tracking down all seven pieces of poor Dribbles – and some clear downsides to completing the quest.

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Baldur’s Gate 3 coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.