Baldur’s Gate 3’s hardest fight is made easy with one low-level spell

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives you the difficult task of defending Halsin’s portal from an invading force, which can be done using one of the weakest spells in the game.

Those who seek out Halsin, the handsome bear, can follow his questline in Act II, culminating in an incredibly difficult battle, where you must protect a portal he’s conjuring from shadow monsters with ranged weapons. You lose the battle if the portal is destroyed or an enemy reaches it.

Most battles in Baldur’s Gate 3 involve two sides duking it out, but the fact that you have to protect the portal puts the player at a huge disadvantage, especially as the enemy can just wail on it from afar with their bows, forcing you to play both offensively and defensively.

Luckily, there are spells that can make the battle easier. A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has shown how the Grease spell trivializes the fight, with a screenshot showing the enemies knocked to the ground.

The Grease spell creates an AoE slippery surface. If an enemy enters or ends their turn on the spot, they have to make an immediate saving throw. If they fail, they’re knocked prone, and their turn ends. This is incredibly useful in a fight where enemies need to approach to hit the portal. In fact, it’s useful throughout the game.

“When the Goblins near-wiped my party outside the Grove during my first encounter by simply tossing a bottle of grease,” one player noted, “I was determined to use it to obliterate the Gobbos and their Bosses.”

“Grease and Create Water are so severely underrated,” another user wrote, while one added, “PSA: Use grease and a fire spell if on non-fire resisting enemies.”

Grease is a great low-level option for this fight, especially as it’s really easy to find/buy on scrolls, so you don’t have to expend any resources. That being said, any big AoE damage spell is also helpful, like Fireball and Wall of Fire, though you’ll likely have much more limited access to these during Act II.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a much more tactical battle system than D&D, with players needing to factor in things like verticality into their strategies. It’s here that underrated spells like Grease get their chance to shine, so players shouldn’t forget about them when they start receiving stronger magical powers.