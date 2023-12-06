Baldur’s Gate 3 devs reveal most popular & strangest choices players keep making

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has revealed statistics regarding the most popular and strangest choices players have made since launch.

The developers of Baldur’s Gate 3 have been keeping tabs on the fanbase since the Early Access version of the game, with stats & feedback flowing back to them. This information promoted changes to the game, such as the companions’ personalities being tweaked over time.

Once the game’s initial launch weekend was over, Larian already had lists of Baldur’s Gate 3’s most popular classes and races to share. This data was based on everyone’s first run-through at launch, with players using their ideal character for their journey into the Forgotten Realms.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now that Baldur’s Gate 3 has been out for a few months, Larian has released new stats, showing just how much time and effort the fanbase has put into the game.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have made some strange decisions since launch

A new post on the official Larian Studios Twitter/X page features updated player stats, showing what everyone has been up to since launch.

The most popular races are the Paladin, Sorcerer, and Fighter, while the Monk, Ranger, and Cleric are the least popular. Meanwhile, the most popular races are the Elf, Human, and Half-Elf, while the least popular are the Dwarf, Gnome, and Halfling.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Regarding party members, Gale is the most popular Origin character to play as, with Lae’zel being the least popular. In terms of romantic partners in Baldur’s Gate 3, Shadowheart is the most popular, followed by Karlach and Lae’zel.

Article continues after ad

When it comes to stranger stats, Scratch the Dog has been petted 48.5 million times, the Speak with Dead spell has been used 113 million times, 84 million Fireballs have been thrown, and 2 million players survived a dinosaur attack.

Article continues after ad

The most unfortunate players are the 1.2 million characters forced to dance via magic or the 1.24 million players transformed into sentient cheese. The magic of the D&D multiverse truly is terrifying to behold.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has had a truly astonishing amount of engagement from players since launch, with millions of people worldwide going on bizarre adventures, all of which are being monitored by Larian for future laughs on social media.