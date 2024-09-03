Baldur’s Gate 3’s major bosses can be fluked with this “busted” spell

Some of the most difficult bosses in Baldur’s Gate 3 are being absolutely demolished thanks to one particularly “busted and hilarious” spell.

Baldur’s Gate 3 features some pretty challenging encounters with both friends and foes alike. Fortunately, the devs allow you to play the way you want, letting you tackle them in any way you choose, whether that be taking enemies head-on, blasting them down with Arcane Magic, or maybe you choose to send in your party whilst you go for a nap in camp. The choice is always yours.

There’s even the option to not engage at all sometimes, letting you completely bypass a fight with some smart thinking and lucky Charisma checks.

But if you do end up failing a Charisma check, or just want to get into a fight, there’s always one fantastic option for decimating your enemies, according to a Reddit thread by Baldur’s Gate 3 players.

The spell Otto’s Irresistable Dance is a level six enchantment spell, which forces the target to stay in place and start dancing. Taking away the ability to move or take action is a powerful effect itself, but forcing them to dance just adds insult to injury.

“I always forget about it, but when I managed to get Ketheric to his little dance, I could not stop f**king laughing for so long. Best spell, hands down,” one player cheered.

“I don’t consider it a real House of Hope fight until I’ve made Raphael dance to his own villain song at least once,” another chimed in.

Other players were simply glad that spells that let you control other characters work in Baldur’s Gate 3, adding even more options to combat.

“I really love that control spells are quite effective in this game,” they explained. “Especially after countless RPGs where anything besides maximum damage (and as little defense you could get away with, but not a smidge more) got treated as a mere afterthought or flavor.”

Otto’s Irresistible Dance can only be picked up by Bards or Wizards at Class Level 11, making it a spell you’ll need to invest into if you want to force your enemies to get down. Though just watching some of the game’s toughest enemies dance helplessly is more than enough reward for the investment.