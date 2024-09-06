Baldur’s Gate 3 brings most “adorable” new camp interaction in Patch 7

One of the new additions from Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 7 included a particular camp animation, which many players have dubbed as “cute.”

There are a ton of things that Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 7 just added to the game. Not only new evil endings that Larian previously teased but also bug fixes, new lines of dialogue, legendary actions, and even companion interactions, among many other adjustments.

In a previous blog post, Larian gave some insight into what players can expect from this massive update, one of which was related to camp animations. But now that the patch is here, we finally get to see them in action.

Speaking of which, players are already head over heels over one particular new interaction that’s been dubbed “cute” and “adorable.” In a Reddit thread, one user has managed to capture the moment Shadowheart pets Scratch while in camp.

As if that wasn’t wholesome enough, we also got to see her saying: “What do you get up to all day without us, hmm?”

Before Patch 7, Scratch would normally be seen running around in camp or playing chase if you have an Owlbear with you. This has definitely become a welcome breath of fresh air to the community, leaving many players praising the addition to the game.

Seeing this, one user couldn’t help but mention: “Can a game win GOTY 2 years in a row?”

“AWW! One of the Patch 7 notes today said that ‘Shadowheart will now interact with Flora and Fauna at camp’ but didn’t specify what that meant; it’s so cute to see that this is part of it,” commented another user.

Meanwhile, one player claimed that this was “so needed.” They explained: “It was weird that there are animal lovers in camp, but they never actually interacted with the animals.”

“Omg, that’s adorable!” one chimed in.

This is just one of the many things that Patch 7 added. However, if you’re worried about your mods breaking after updating your game, you’ll want to follow these steps to stay on Patch 6 until you’re ready.