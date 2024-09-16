Baldur’s Gate 3’s Alfira is finally a recruitable companion – but it’s not easy

Thanks to the Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 7, Alfira is now a more detailed temporary companion for players to get heartbroken over – but there is still a way to recruit her for longer, it’s just no walk in the park.

Playing as a Dark Urge is fun on paper. All those impulses can be acted upon, and you finally get to be truly evil during your adventure. However, many come to regret their life choices as soon as they meet the lovely Alfira, who is quickly stolen away from them after just one night of having a new companion.

Article continues after ad

Since then, fans have been discovering new ways to stop the inevitable from happening and recruit her permanently. Thankfully, after a few changes in patch 7 of Baldur’s Gate 3, this can finally happen. But it’s not that easy to do.

How to recruit Alfira in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios Alfira is the beloved Bard Tiefling that’ll break your heart.

Sharing their technique on Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit page, one user revealed how to get Alfira as a companion along with all her gear.

Article continues after ad

Their method is as follows:

Don’t long rest. Finish Act 1 Goblin vs Grove. Go to Grymforge. Trigger Alfira joining camp (make sure you have space for her to be in your party), kill Dark Urge, and put Dark Urge in your pocket (I did it with a Tav on multiplayer not sure if it works with other companions). Go to Last Light Inn and make Alfira sit on the chair where she’s supposed to sit. Then talk to her and get her quest then save the Tiefling in moonrise (still no long rest). Get the reward, Potent Robe. Kill Alfira and put her in your pocket Long rest till you get Quill in your camp(cuz the long rest scene was postponed and not skipped it will trigger again) and kill Quill and long rest till you get the deathstalker. Revive Alfira through Withers.

It’s also worth noting that “If you also want the bardic inspiration you have to finish the entire Act 2 without long rest before you kill Aflira cuz once you kill her the game marks her as dead, she doesn’t talk anymore.”

Article continues after ad

So, for a full companion, you’ll have to be extremely patient and tactical with your fights, especially since you can’t long rest much.

Naturally, this is a relatively long-winded way to ensure she’s around, but for many players, this is the best-case scenario for them to avoid heartbreak.

“It’s overcomplicated, unnecessary, overall nonsensical. In short: I love it!” joked one player, to which many added that the method will certainly be “refined in the coming weeks” as players discover shorter ways to bring in the beloved Tiefling.

Article continues after ad

Such a design is also echoed with Minthara, where players discovered a way to recruit her while also not destroying the Druid Grove.

Article continues after ad

So, while it may be a little complex, this is a surefire way to avoid any heartbreak and get hold of a pretty powerful Bard companion. If you’re looking for a Bard without the hassle, be sure to check out our best build for the class, so you can make one yourself.