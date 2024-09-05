Baldur’s Gate 3 Auntie Ethel is still surprising with painfully accurate insults

Players in Baldur’s Gate 3 are still being stun-locked by the sheer accuracy of Auntie Ethel’s painful insults, smacking them right where it hurts.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is all about getting immersed in the land of Faerun. From carefully creating your Tav to selecting your class and what companions you want along for the run, the game really lets you choose how you want to play.

There are a multitude of races you can choose from as well, letting you get into the RP elements of the RPG if you wish. And these have an effects on the gameplay as well, as certain races have advantages or alliances with NPCs that can let you skip through areas or make new enemies.

However, regardless of which race you choose, you won’t be safe from Auntie Ethel’s vicious insults, many of which have completely taken players by surprise.

One Redditor was taken aback whilst roleplaying as a human Tav. Starting out as a good-for-nothing street urchin, they were attempting to make their character an absolute nobody, who was swept up in crazy events and ended up way out of their depth. Surprisingly, Auntie Ethel noticed.

“A human! So desperate to be special!” she taunted.

“My jaw dropped. I know it’s one of the pre-written lines, I know humans do tend to be seen as boring in D&D, etc etc but wow, super spooky coincidence with Ethel absolutely clocking the insecurity at the heart of my Tav’s RP playthrough. What an amazing game,” they shared.

Others chimed in, sharing their experience of how Ethel verbally beat down best boy Astarion, as well as being brutal depending on your class.

“Ethel also tells Astarion to get the rats out of his teeth and something else about him being meant to be a slave. Also if you’re a cleric she insults your God.”

“Astarion failed a saving throw against ‘Deep down, you like being leashed, don’t you?’ and I gasped aloud. Vicious mockery indeed!” another explained.

Fortunately, Ethel’s vicious insults give you even more incentive to take her down, which can give you access to some pretty fantastic loot.

