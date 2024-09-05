“Genius” Baldur’s Gate 3 trick ensures you can keep key NPC alive

At one point in Baldur’s Gate 3, a massive fight can break in Last Light Inn and using this “genius” trick is the key to help keep Isobel alive.

If you’re doing a good playthrough in Baldur’s Gate 3, then typically, you’d opt to protect Isobel the moment Markus storms her room in Act 2. The thing is, much like any other NPC that tends to do questionable things during combat, keeping her safe is easier said than done.

Even when you’ve prepared yourself before the major fight breaks, seeing her running around with low health and eating all the opportunity attacks isn’t exactly a rare sight.

With that in mind, players have gathered in a Reddit thread and shared how they’ve dealt with the situation to ensure that she’s alive by the end of the fight.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3’s Last Light Inn turns into chaos the moment you refuse to give up Isobel.

So far, one of the popular methods includes putting boxes to block out entrances. That said, one user suggested casting Sanctuary and Haste on her.

“Stop the concentration on haste. She survives the first round, and you should be able to kill Marcus in that first round,” the user explained, to which another replied: “Oh s***, that’s genius!”

Dubbing casting Sanctuary to Isobel as “massive,” a different user claimed that this helps make sure “nothing can go wrong to begin with.” To be able to pull this off properly, however, you’ll want to make sure to cast the spell before starting the dialogue with her.

By doing this, your party should have plenty of time to kill enough enemies and heal her if needed – assuming you’re not under-leveled. Other than that, one user pointed out that this spell also allows you to “focus enemies who go after her in the order which minimizes the enemies who could damage her.”

Aside from that, another method that some players suggested involves using Otiluke’s Resilient Sphere. While not “foolproof,” this spell is still highly reliable, with a “free source of paralysis on the opposite side of the battlefield.”

“Just maintain concentration by going invisible with a bonus action potion after you land the sphere on her and tuck that character away while the rest of the party goes ham,” explained one user.