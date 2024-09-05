Scratch is one of Baldur’s Gate 3’s best healers

Scratch the dog might not have divine magic or the ability to tap into primal natural energy, but that doesn’t stop him from being one of the best healers in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a combat-heavy game, and while you can talk your way out of some situations, you will inevitably have to draw your sword and get stuck in. This means you’re going to need some medical assistance from your party.

Luckily, the game drops a Cleric (Shadowheart) in your lap at the start of the game and two Druids later in the story. These have access to lots of healing spells, as well as powerful buffs and restorative magic that can remove status effects.

The problem is that all of these spells require actions in combat, meaning you can only heal so much in a single combat round. Additionally, you can revive a recently KO’d ally with the “Help” move, but that means getting close and burning your action for the round.

It turns out that an unlikely ally is the most effective person at raising the dead. As revealed in a thread on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, Scratch the dog can save your behind in harder battles.

Scratch’s Help ability makes him an invaluable healer

Larian Studios Scratch is so adorable that unconscious people wake up just to pet him

Scratch can be summoned outside of the Camp using his ball. What makes Scratch unique is that he has access to the Help action, allowing him to revive downed party members on his turn.

“I have told friends this but they are so scared to take Scratch out for combat situations,” one user wrote, “I keep swearing if he gets taken down to 0 hp he just gets sent back to camp and is fine! He is of course also useful to get downed characters up with doggie kisses.”

Not only that, but you can buff him with Invisibility spells/potions. This means that enemies won’t target Scratch, allowing him to run around and raise allies with impunity.

Scratch also has other uses, as he’s great at finding traps and digging up buried treasure. His Help action can also be used in battles where you need to interact with the environment, such as freeing Astarion during the Cazador fight.

If an enemy uses an AoE spell that takes down several party members, then that can be curtains for your run. This is because you’ll waste turns reviving and healing allies, while the enemies wail on your with impunity. With Scratch on your side, you can balance out the action economy, allowing his little face to save the day.